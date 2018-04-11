10 Things You Should Probably Delete From Your Facebook Page Immediately

As most of us are now well-aware, Facebook and other social networking sites pose a serious risk to our privacy on the web.

If the Cambridge Analytica scandal -- in which 87 million Facebook users from around the world had their personal data harvested -- has taught us anything, it's that we can't (and shouldn't) trust social media sites to keep our private information, well, private. Thanks, Zuckerberg.

That's why if you're still planning on keeping your Facebook account despite the fallout, you should really consider removing the following pieces of information from your profile.

1. Your Birthday







Having access to your birthday just makes it easier for con artists to gain access to your personal details and even your bank account information.

2. Your Phone Number







Do you want all of your Facebook friends (or people looking at your profile) to have your phone number? If not, then take it off!

3. Photographs Of Young Children







"What type of information would children want to see about themselves online at a later date?" asked Victoria Nash, the acting director of the Oxford Internet Institute. And she has a point. Kids may not want their photos splashed across various social media pages.

4. Where Your Child Goes To School







According to a report by the NSPCC, the number of sexual offenses on record has alarmingly increased over the last year or so.

"Police recorded 36,429 sexual offenses against children in the UK in 2013/2014," the report reads. "In England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland police recorded the highest number of sexual offenses against children in the past decade."

Simply put, don't make it easier for sex offenders or potential kidnappers to find your children.

5. Location Services







In 2015, TechCrunch reported that more than 500 million people used Facebook solely from their cell phones. The same number could potentially broadcast their location to the web, meaning anyone -- including those who pose a threat -- could find out where you are.

6. Your Manager Or CEO







Depending on your privacy settings, your boss can see everything you've written on your timeline -- including those times you've badmouthed your job.

7. Don't Tag Your Location







People knowing exactly where you are isn't always the best idea. And if you tag your location at home, you're basically giving away your address.

8. When And Where You Go On Vacation







This is an invitation to burglars. According to This Is Money, travelers who have their possessions stolen while on vacation risk not having their insurance claim accepted if they had posted their vacation plans on their social media pages.

9. Your Credit Card Details







This one's pretty self-explanatory, but you never want to share financial details on social media.

10. Pictures Of Your Boarding Pass







The barcode on your boarding pass could potentially be used to find personal information you have given to the airline.

(via Viral Thread)

The best advice to follow is to keep private information to yourself. If you wouldn't shout it out to a random crowd on the street, don't do it online.