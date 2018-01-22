Ad Blocker Detected

Third Grader Battling Cancer Gets A Hero's Welcome When She Comes Back To School

JANUARY 22, 2018  
Sarah Jewel
If you know someone who's had cancer, you know how hard it is to fight.

Most of us have experienced a loved one battling cancer, and any given day can be full of pain or hope.

It's especially difficult to think about children who have to deal with this disease, but communities can really rally behind them to show support. When you're young, you may not fully grasp what's happening to you or your body, but as Bridget Kelley learned, you can definitely feel the love.

Bridget Kelley has been out of school for the past 15 months while she battled leukemia. When she went back this past week, she arrived to an amazing scene.

Screenshot Youtube / CBS Boston

Adults and children alike showed up in temperatures that were well below freezing, holding up signs and cheering for her as she entered Merrymount Elementary School in Massachusetts.

Screenshot Youtube / CBS Boston

They lined up to shake her hand, and she grinned from ear to ear at the heartwarming sight.

Screenshot Youtube / CBS Boston

Kelley's family is optimistic about her recovery, and the little girl is currently raising money to benefit cancer charities. Learn more in the video below.

video-player-present

Youtube / CBS Boston

This is what can happen when a community rallies around one of their own. How can you help your community today? Leave some ideas in the comments!

