The tickle monster was a big thing in my house growing up.

My sister and I were never safe from its clutches! And in some households, not even the pets are safe. That's the case for one French bulldog in Pennsylvania who jumps right up on the couch and sits with her belly out, ready for the tickle monster to arrive. Her adorable reaction is just too funny.

Look at how wide her eyes get!

That's one well-loved pup! I'd become the tickle monster every day just to see that look on her face. Make sure to share this video with your dog-loving friends!