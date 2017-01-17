If You Scratch This Cat's Back, It Has The Best Reaction -- I Can't Stop Laughing!

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If there's one thing I know about my cats, it's to wait until they come to me to give them love.

They're totally into pets and back scratches but only on their terms. When one man came home to find a stray cat in his backyard, he was excited that the cat was friendly and wanted to have his back scratched. The man obliged, but he never expected the hilarious reaction he would get.

This kitty is so ticklish he can hardly stand it. The sound he makes is indescribably cute!

I can't handle how adorable he is, and as a ticklish person, I can totally relate.