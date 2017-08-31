It Looks Like He's Just Doodling In The Sand, But The Bird's-Eye View Is Amazing

On visits to the beach, we've all created mini castles and drawings in the sand. This man does the same, but on a much larger (and more incredible) scale.

Artist Tim Hoekstra says he grew up on the beach and absolutely loved it, spending all his time there during the summer. Using materials he came across on various oceanside outings, he began drawing in the sand and found he really enjoys it. Now he uses a rake to create beautiful works of temporary art that disappear as soon as the tide comes in.

Most of Hoekstra's creations take up to four hours each.

Because they're washed away pretty quickly, he makes sure to capture photos from a bird's-eye view.

At first, he took pictures by mounting a GoPro on a kite and flying it overhead.

Now he just uses a drone.

It's too bad these beauties don't last long, but as Hoekstra said, "all things in life are temporary."