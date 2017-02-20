He Kept His Daughter's Back To The Stage. When She Spun Around, Her Jaw Dropped!

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Great dads would do absolutely anything for their daughters, especially on their wedding day.

It's so emotional for a dad to see their little girl all grown up and starting her life with someone she loves. That's why a father-daughter dance is such an important part of many weddings. And similar to the first dance between newlyweds, a lot of time and energy goes into choosing the right song.

When one bride's father learned that she wanted their dance to be "My Little Girl" by Tim McGraw, he managed to pull off a surprise that was so epic, she could hardly believe what was happening.

It takes her a minute to realize who's singing, but once she does, she's absolutely stunned!

video-player-present

I could watch this all day long. Here's another view of the special moment.

video-player-present

Talk about a priceless gift. Great job, Dad! Share this video with all the loving parents you know.