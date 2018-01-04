Lawyers And Women In Hollywood Team Up To Tackle Sexual Harassment And Assault

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Over the past several months, we've seen an uprising of women telling their stories about sexual abuse and harassment.

The current iteration of this movement began when Harvey Weinstein, a big shot Hollywood producer, was revealed to have harassed and assaulted dozens of women, including big names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, and Lupita Nyong'o. Even more devastatingly, some actresses with less influence came forward saying their careers had been sabotaged by Weinstein after their assaults, leaving us all to wonder whose names would be headlining movies if these women hadn't been shut out through no fault of their own.

As a result of this, the #MeToo campaign came into focus. Tarana Burke created the hashtag ten years ago to help survivors feel connected, but it recently took off, with women across industries sharing their stories. Still, one of the criticisms was that only powerful women could afford to confront their harassers. That's why lawyers and Hollywood women have teamed up for a new campaign.

Called Time's Up, this campaign is backed by 300 prominent actresses and female agents, writers, directors, producers and entertainment executives and focuses on ending sexual harassment both in Hollywood and in blue collar workplaces.