He Freed A Baby Fox From A Can. After That, The Little One Decided They Were BFFs.

It's no secret that animals love getting into our trash at night, but sometimes it can be more than annoying. It can leave animals open to unexpected danger.
One day, a homeowner heard whimpering coming from his garden and he knew something was up. After a brief search of the area, he quickly discovered an adorable fox cub stuck inside an empty dog food can.
The man noticed the fox running about in attempt to try and free itself from its tin can trap.
He quickly freed the little fur ball from its prison and the little fox couldn’t have been happier.