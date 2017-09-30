Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Freed A Baby Fox From A Can. After That, The Little One Decided They Were BFFs.

SEPTEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's no secret that animals love getting into our trash at night, but sometimes it can be more than annoying. It can leave animals open to unexpected danger.

One day, a homeowner heard whimpering coming from his garden and he knew something was up. After a brief search of the area, he quickly discovered an adorable fox cub stuck inside an empty dog food can.

The man noticed the fox running about in attempt to try and free itself from its tin can trap.

The man noticed the fox running about in attempt to try and free itself from its tin can trap.

Youtube / albamurrayffff

He quickly freed the little fur ball from its prison and the little fox couldn’t have been happier.

He quickly freed the little fur ball from its prison and the little fox couldn&rsquo;t have been happier.

Youtube / albamurrayffff

Before running back off into the forest, the nugget stopped for a little TLC from its rescuer!

Before running back off into the forest, the nugget stopped for a little TLC from its rescuer!

Youtube / albamurrayffff

You have to see this cutie in action.

video-player-present

How cute is that little one? There's nothing quite as satisfying as being able to help someone in need.

Trending Now

They Suspected For Years That She Was Involved In A Murder. Now She's Behind Bars.

Trending Now

This Man's Animal Comics Are Incredibly Popular, And It's Not Hard To See Why

Load another article