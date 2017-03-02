Ad Blocker Detected

She Poured Cake Batter Into A Tin Can To Make This Delicious And Adorable Creation

MARCH 2, 2017  
CULTURE
Baking a cake can be a lot of work, and if you only want something small, it almost doesn't seem worth it.

Whether you're trying to come up with a creative idea for a child's birthday or just have a sweet tooth yourself, it's hard to know which recipes are the best.

Mom and Instructables user HollyMann was recently tasked with taking a few cakes to her son's school, so she decided to try out a new technique using tin cans. It sounds strange, but the outcome is absolutely magical. All you need to get started is one can for each layer of cake you want to bake.

First, she says to clean the tin cans and remove all labels. Then use plastic wrap to smear Crisco on the insides. Make sure to be careful during this step! The cans have sharp edges.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Next, pour in a tablespoon of flour and turn the can until it is entirely coated. Remove any excess.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Make the cake batter, either with a mix or from scratch. Then, decide how many layers you'd like and split the batter up into that many bowls.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Use food coloring to make your layers fun and vibrant.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Once you have all your colors mixed, it's time to get baking!

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Fill the tin cans with one color per can, making sure to not fill them more than 2/3 of the way since cake rises. Bake them in the oven just like you would with a normal cake.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Once they're done, they should slide right out of their cans. Then you can cut them into smaller layers and remove the top domes and dark edges.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Now it's time to stack! Mix and match colors for a creative, Dr. Seuss-like look.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Add frosting between the layers so they stay stacked.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

And finish however you'd like! I love that she left the sides exposed so people could see the hard work she put in.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

No two cakes will be exactly the same, and that's part of their charm.

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

Check out HollyMann's full tutorial here!

Instructables / HollyMann

Instructables / HollyMann

I can't wait to try this out! If you love this idea, too, check out the other tin can cake recipes that are out there. And be sure to share this with all the bakers in your life!

