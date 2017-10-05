Ad Blocker Detected

Look Out, Dudes. This Cutie Is About To Steal Your Girls On Tinder!

OCTOBER 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Remember the adorable Alaskan Malamutes that were part of their owners' wedding party?

Well, it turns out that the best man, Phil, has been charming more than just the guests at his parents' big celebration. While his sister, Niko, isn't really into the whole dating app scene, Phil's been having a blast stealing the hearts of all the women he comes across on Tinder.

Cheesy pick-up lines may not work for Phil's human counterparts, but for this handsome guy, they're all he needs to get in good with the ladies -- as evidenced by his hilarious conversations below.

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

As you can see, he's totally irresistible.

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

The secret to Phil's heart is, you guessed it -- belly rubs.

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Goodest boy, indeed.

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

Imgur / Lifewithmalamutes

As I'm sure you would agree, I'd definitely swipe right for this cutie.

(via BoredPanda)

Haven't gotten your fill of Phil yet? No problem! You can find more adorable pictures of this sweetheart (and his furry siblings) on Instagram.

