Hilarious Video Proves That Tiny Dogs Can Make Absolutely Massive Messes

If you've never shared your home with a small dog, you might assume they aren't nearly as destructive as the larger breeds. But as demonstrated in this video, you'd be wrong.

One dog mom was pretty upset with her little buddy when she came home and found evidence of the havoc he wreaked while she was away. Two hours was all it took for the tiny, three-legged pooch named Bradley to prove that size and missing limbs mean nothing when you're determined to root through the kitchen garbage can.

Watch as Mom confronts the adorable bad boy about the mess he's made.

(via Daily Mail)

I totally understand her frustration, but I don't think I could've stayed mad. Bradley is just way too cute.