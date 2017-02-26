Ad Blocker Detected

He Was Walking Down The Street When This Came Out Of NOWHERE

FEBRUARY 26, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
This guy was casually strolling down a road when -- BAM! A tire flew in and struck him on the head.

The crazy incident took place on February 17 in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Roberto Carlos Fernandes was enjoying a walk with a woman when a two-axle trailer nearby lost a wheel. Because the trailer was being pulled by a pickup truck, the driver probably didn't notice right away. The tire, on the other hand, appeared to be out for revenge.

Reportedly, Fernandes suffered a fractured skull and chest, but is now stable.

(via Rumble)

