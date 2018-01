Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Have you ever found yourself having to force your eyes open as your head starts to nod up and down in the middle of the work day?

If so you might have experienced something known as dog-tired. Dog-tired is defined as being extremely tired or worn out, but it also describes this adorable pup that can't seem to stay awake. In the clip below, this tired doggo can be seen staving off dreamland as he enjoys the company of his human companions.

Some commenters suggest the dog might actually be narcoleptic, but if you ask me, it just looks like a pup not wanting to miss any of the action.

We've all been there, little one! In fact, I'm about there right now...