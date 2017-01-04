Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We all know the infamous tale of the "unsinkable" RMS Titanic.

When sailing in the North Atlantic Ocean, the Titanic struck an iceberg, split in two, and sank. Due to a lack of lifeboats, only 711 people survived. From underwater treasure hunters to filmmakers in Hollywood, we've all been intrigued with what happened that fateful night more than 100 years ago.

But what if everything we think we know is wrong? A new and captivating theory suggests there was more going on the night the Titanic went down than we once thought.

It's possible that the Titanic suffered from a boiler room coal fire even before it left the dock in Belfast.

Journalist Senan Molony suggests that a long black mark on the ship in the exact spot it hit the iceberg shows something went wrong to weaken the hull.