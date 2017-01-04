Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

New Theory Explains Why The Titanic Sunk (And It Wasn't Just The Iceberg's Fault)

JANUARY 4, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We all know the infamous tale of the "unsinkable" RMS Titanic.

When sailing in the North Atlantic Ocean, the Titanic struck an iceberg, split in two, and sank. Due to a lack of lifeboats, only 711 people survived. From underwater treasure hunters to filmmakers in Hollywood, we've all been intrigued with what happened that fateful night more than 100 years ago.

But what if everything we think we know is wrong? A new and captivating theory suggests there was more going on the night the Titanic went down than we once thought.

It's possible that the Titanic suffered from a boiler room coal fire even before it left the dock in Belfast.

It's possible that the Titanic suffered from a boiler room coal fire even before it left the dock in Belfast.

Wikimedia Commons

Read More: A Book Was Written About The 'Titanic' Disaster...14 Years Before It Happened

Journalist Senan Molony suggests that a long black mark on the ship in the exact spot it hit the iceberg shows something went wrong to weaken the hull.

Journalist Senan Molony suggests that a long black mark on the ship in the exact spot it hit the iceberg shows something went wrong to weaken the hull.

Wikimedia Commons

Trending Now

21 Nasty Medieval Practices That'll Make You SO Happy That You Weren't Alive Then

Trending Now

These 17 Properties Are Proof That Creepy Houses Don't Just Exist In Scary Movies

Love Wine And Cheese? This Woman Is Going To Show You A Different Way To Pair Them

This Teeny-Tiny Pug In A Bow Tie Is The Sweetest Thing I've Seen All Year

Sand And Wind Came Together To Create This Awesome Optical Illusion On The Beach

Load another article