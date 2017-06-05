With Three Ingredients And A Microwave, You Can Make This Addictive Snack

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Every once in a while, I get a hankering for something and just can't shake it.

More often than not, it's for something sweet. I try not to keep too many sweets in the house, so usually that means picking up a candy bar or baked good to satisfy my craving. What if I told you that that same trip to the store could result in something way, way better? All it takes to make an insanely good chocolate mousse is a microwave and three simple ingredients.

Marie Phitidis at Phoodie came up with this awesome version using Toblerone, and it looks like it's out of this world.



You don't even have to use Toblerone to make this the best thing ever, so grab your favorite chocolate and get to work!

I can't wait to try this out. In fact, I might just run to the store and do it right now. Share this with everyone you know who has a serious sweet tooth. They'll thank you forever!