With Three Ingredients And A Microwave, You Can Make This Addictive Snack

Every once in a while, I get a hankering for something and just can't shake it.
More often than not, it's for something sweet. I try not to keep too many sweets in the house, so usually that means picking up a candy bar or baked good to satisfy my craving. What if I told you that that same trip to the store could result in something way, way better? All it takes to make an insanely good chocolate mousse is a microwave and three simple ingredients.
Marie Phitidis at Phoodie came up with this awesome version using Toblerone, and it looks like it's out of this world.