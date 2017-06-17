On November 3, 2016, police officers in South Carolina broke into a metal container on 46-year-old Todd Kohlhepp's property and found a woman who'd been chained up inside for two months.

The victim, 30-year-old Kala Brown, and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Charles Carver, went missing on August 31 after going there to do a cleaning job for Kohlhepp, who they had no idea was a dangerous serial killer. After shooting Carver to death, Kohlhepp kidnapped Brown, kept her inside the container with a chain padlocked around her neck, raped her multiple times, and told her he had bodies buried on his property. Police did later find two of his victims' bodies, 29-year-old Johnny Joe Coxie and his wife, 26-year-old Meagan Leigh McCraw-Coxie, there after arresting him, but they weren't the only other people he murdered.

In the footage below, police open up the container where Brown was held for so long. Though it isn't shown in this video, the officers had to use bolt cutters to remove the chain fastened around her neck. That's when she told them what had happened to Carver.

video-player-present

Following his arrest a few days later, Kohlhepp confessed to killing four other people in a 2003 shootout inside Superbike Motorsports, a motorcycle shop in Chesnee. About the shooting, he says, "I cleared that building in under 30 seconds."

video-player-present

While in custody, Kohlhepp also calmly told police in detail how he killed each of his seven victims, even bragging about it at times.

video-player-present

(via BuzzFeed)

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty last month to killing seven people in South Carolina, kidnapping and chaining Brown up, and raping her. He was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences plus 60 years without the possibility of parole. Share if you're glad that he'll never be a free man again.