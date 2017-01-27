A Little Boy Was Found Alone At A Playground, But That Wasn't The Saddest Part

On January 22, a woman noticed a toddler playing at the Commons Mall playground in Columbus, Indiana, while covered in feces.

When she looked around for a nearby parent or guardian of the two-year-old, she couldn't find anyone. After changing his diaper and cleaning him up, she called police, who took him to the Columbus Police Department.

The little boy's grandmother, 51-year-old Brenda Fox, was supposed to be watching him. She didn't show up to the police department until almost an hour later, claiming that nobody ever approached her about her grandson and that she never saw any officers at the playground.



According to police, she appeared to be under the influence of some kind of narcotic. She was arrested and charged with child neglect.

(via Fox 59)

