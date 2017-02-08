Ad Blocker Detected

When This Toddler Meets His Brother For The First Time, He Has The Sweetest Reaction

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  
Meeting a new sibling for the first time can be stressful for little kids.

Especially if they're used to being top dog in the house, toddlers can react to new babies in all kinds of ways. But love usually conquers all, as seen in an adorable video making the rounds now. A young boy walks into the hospital room where his mom and new baby brother are staying, and his reaction is totally priceless.

He gives the best hugs and kisses already! What a cutie!

Youtube / Caters Clips

(via Little Things)

That little boy is going to make an amazing big brother. Share their story if you were blown away by their loving relationship!

