One Little Detail About This Photo Proves This Kid Really Doesn't Like Santa

Lots of kids love sitting on Santa's lap and telling him what they want for Christmas ever year. Others, however, are terrified by the experience.

And while children are pretty vocal when they've reached their limits, one little boy from Parkton, Maryland, "voiced" his displeasure with the big man in a much more covert fashion 12 years ago. At the time, Kerry Spencer, his mom, had been teaching the toddler sign language, and one of the words he knew was "help". Can you guess what he was signing while taking a photo with Santa?

Though the photo is old, it's really the gift that keeps on giving. That's why Spencer shares it on social media every year during the holiday season. Can you blame her?

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

It's not exactly the correct sign for "help", but as Spencer explained, "in baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did." Regardless, I think the message came across pretty clearly.