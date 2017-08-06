Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You've Seen Great Street Art Before, But Nothing Quite As Sassy As This

AUGUST 6, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While the graffiti we're used to has a bad rap, some types of street art can be transformative in the best way.

Most of us wouldn't look twice at the sidewalk or a parking meter, but to artist Tom Bob, these everyday objects serve as canvases that are sure to grab your attention. And while we’ve covered our fair share of street art over the years, nothing is quite as cute and cheeky as this guy's work.

Tom Bob is taking over the streets of New York and painting the town red with elaborate art works that look like they could literally come to life.

The artist redecorates even the most mundane objects on the streets to ensure that something outside brings someone a little joy.

Each unique piece is designed to interact with its environment.

Tom Bob is making the streets of New York a much happier (and sassier) place.

Obviously, he never takes himself too seriously.

His sense of humor shines through!

There's no denying that he dances to the beat of his own drum.

Tom Bob's designs will leave you squealing with joy!

They might even inspire you to brush up on your own artistic abilities.

And in those regards, he really has a leg up on the competition.

You never know where you'll find one of his amazing creations.

But we can guarantee it'll be love at first sight.

(via Instagram)

If you're a fan of Tom Bob's fun outlook on life, be sure to check out his Instagram. You won't regret it!

Trending Now

21 Precious And Hilarious Photos That Prove Waking Up To Animals Is The Best

Trending Now

Caring Police Officer Helps Little Girl Scare Off Monsters From Her New Home

This Duo's Individual Singing Voices Are Bizarre And Definitely Unexpected

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Couple Cuts Boating Trip Short To Put Out Major Bush Fire

Cannabis Is Said To Help Humans With Tremors And This Video Suggest It Could Help Dogs, Too

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Gun Safety Is Important, But Is What This Child's Doing Taking It Too Far?

He Created A Sculpture To Honor Victims Of Violence, But The Government Isn't Happy

Load another article