You've Seen Great Street Art Before, But Nothing Quite As Sassy As This

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While the graffiti we're used to has a bad rap, some types of street art can be transformative in the best way.

Most of us wouldn't look twice at the sidewalk or a parking meter, but to artist Tom Bob, these everyday objects serve as canvases that are sure to grab your attention. And while we’ve covered our fair share of street art over the years, nothing is quite as cute and cheeky as this guy's work.

Tom Bob is taking over the streets of New York and painting the town red with elaborate art works that look like they could literally come to life.

The artist redecorates even the most mundane objects on the streets to ensure that something outside brings someone a little joy.

Each unique piece is designed to interact with its environment.

Tom Bob is making the streets of New York a much happier (and sassier) place.

Obviously, he never takes himself too seriously.

His sense of humor shines through!

There's no denying that he dances to the beat of his own drum.

Tom Bob's designs will leave you squealing with joy!

They might even inspire you to brush up on your own artistic abilities.

And in those regards, he really has a leg up on the competition.

You never know where you'll find one of his amazing creations.

But we can guarantee it'll be love at first sight.

(via Instagram)

If you're a fan of Tom Bob's fun outlook on life, be sure to check out his Instagram. You won't regret it!