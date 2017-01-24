Ad Blocker Detected

This Guy Was Just Setting Some Tiles In A New Bathroom When His Jam Came On

JANUARY 24, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
With all the daily stresses of life, sometimes you have to let loose and bust a move.

While completing a tile-setting assignment, this handyman named Tony wasn't afraid to show off his awesome dance moves when his favorite song came on. Once Ariana Grande's "Into You" started playing in the room, he couldn't help but shake what his momma gave him. His dance break even caught the attention of Grande herself, who recently reposted the man's epic routine on her Instagram.

Magic Mike better watch his back, because Tony Tiles is coming to a town near you!

Wait until you see that kick!

Doesn't he just make you want to go out and boogie the night away? Share this awesome video if you think that Tony Tiles has a career as a dancer in his future!

