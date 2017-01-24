This Guy Was Just Setting Some Tiles In A New Bathroom When His Jam Came On

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

With all the daily stresses of life, sometimes you have to let loose and bust a move.

While completing a tile-setting assignment, this handyman named Tony wasn't afraid to show off his awesome dance moves when his favorite song came on. Once Ariana Grande's "Into You" started playing in the room, he couldn't help but shake what his momma gave him. His dance break even caught the attention of Grande herself, who recently reposted the man's epic routine on her Instagram.

Magic Mike better watch his back, because Tony Tiles is coming to a town near you!

Wait until you see that kick!

Doesn't he just make you want to go out and boogie the night away?