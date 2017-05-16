Ad Blocker Detected

Here's Exactly What You Don't Want To Hear From Police When You're In The Water

MAY 16, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Global warming could be responsible for putting a damper on your summer beach trips this year.

An emergency 24-hour shark advisory was issued by Orange Country Police after more than a dozen great white sharks were spotted hovering close to the shore at Dana Point. In recently released aerial footage from the sheriff’s department, 15 great white sharks can be seen getting a bit too close to a group of oblivious paddle boarders. At one point, you can hear a verbal warning coming from the chopper informing them that they really, really need to get out of the area.

Rising ocean temperatures are said to be responsible for the increase of great whites off the coast.

(via Daily Mail)

Read More: They Found This Horse Drowning And Near Death When They Pulled Off An Epic Rescue

While our government may not recognize the importance of protecting Mother Earth, instances like this throw the effects of global warming into sharp relief against those beliefs. Share this shocking video with beachgoers to remind them to be more careful during their summer vacations this year.

