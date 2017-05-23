Ad Blocker Detected

These Engagement Photos Look Normal At First But Take A Good Look At The Background

MAY 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
SCIENCE
Sarah Gzemski
It's always amazing to see people commit to spending their lives together.

I'm not gonna lie, proposals make me tear up pretty much every time. It's the culmination of hard work and love -- the beginning of a brand new life by each other's sides.

And thanks to some creative thinking, proposals have gotten increasingly epic. What happens when one member of the couple has an interesting hobby? Well, you have to incorporate it into the proposal of course!

Alex Bartholomew is a storm chaser in Texas. He wanted to make his proposal to girlfriend Britney Fox Cayton super special, so when he saw a forecast for a tornado, he knew just what to do.

Youtube / Inside Edition

He even hired an insanely brave engagement photographer to capture the special moment that she said yes.

Youtube / Inside Edition

"I really wanted to combine my two greatest loves into one shot," Bartholomew said.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Check out more footage of this adorable (if not a bit risky) proposal below!

This just goes to show that there's someone out there for everyone. What a creative proposal! Share this with all your loved ones and let us know what you think in the comments.

