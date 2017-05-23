Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's always amazing to see people commit to spending their lives together.

I'm not gonna lie, proposals make me tear up pretty much every time. It's the culmination of hard work and love -- the beginning of a brand new life by each other's sides.

And thanks to some creative thinking, proposals have gotten increasingly epic. What happens when one member of the couple has an interesting hobby? Well, you have to incorporate it into the proposal of course!

Alex Bartholomew is a storm chaser in Texas. He wanted to make his proposal to girlfriend Britney Fox Cayton super special, so when he saw a forecast for a tornado, he knew just what to do.







He even hired an insanely brave engagement photographer to capture the special moment that she said yes.







"I really wanted to combine my two greatest loves into one shot," Bartholomew said.







Check out more footage of this adorable (if not a bit risky) proposal below!

This just goes to show that there's someone out there for everyone. What a creative proposal!