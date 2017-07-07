This Celeb Was Harsh When He Reached For Her Dog, But Does She Have A Point?

I'm a huge dog lover, so whenever I come across one of these cuties, my first instinct is to reach out and pet them in greeting.
While a lot of owners don't have any issue with strangers touching their dogs, some feel that it's inappropriate to do so without asking permission first -- including Jennifer Lawrence. The actress was recently leaving the LAX airport with her dog, Pippi, when a paparazzo from TMZ approached them.
Lawrence reacted very strongly when the man reached out to Pippi, but was her negative response justified? Watch below and decide for yourself.video-player-present
After watching the video, some were quick to say that it definitely isn't a good idea to touch dogs you aren't familiar with...
...while others believe the encounter was innocent and blown way out of proportion.
(via BoredPanda)