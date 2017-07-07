Ad Blocker Detected

This Celeb Was Harsh When He Reached For Her Dog, But Does She Have A Point?

JULY 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

I'm a huge dog lover, so whenever I come across one of these cuties, my first instinct is to reach out and pet them in greeting.

While a lot of owners don't have any issue with strangers touching their dogs, some feel that it's inappropriate to do so without asking permission first -- including Jennifer Lawrence. The actress was recently leaving the LAX airport with her dog, Pippi, when a paparazzo from TMZ approached them.

Lawrence reacted very strongly when the man reached out to Pippi, but was her negative response justified? Watch below and decide for yourself.

video-player-present

After watching the video, some were quick to say that it definitely isn't a good idea to touch dogs you aren't familiar with...

Facebook / Clementina Pereira

Facebook / Shannon Goess

Facebook / Marleigh Green

...while others believe the encounter was innocent and blown way out of proportion.

Facebook / Billy Trask

Facebook / Pepper Bushman

Facebook / Vianey Camela

(via BoredPanda)

What do you think? Should people ask permission before petting, or is it really not that big of a deal? Be sure to let us know below and share with other dog parents to get their take on this debate.

