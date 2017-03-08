One of the best things about traveling to a new place is getting to see the wildlife there.

Often, tourists can get great views of plants and animals they don't normally see or interact with, but sometimes, that interaction goes too far. Many creatures are quite feisty and will let you know ASAP if you've crossed a line or if you have something they want. For the poor tourist, this can be kind of scary, but for the internet, it's super hilarious. That's why we've gathered 17 of the most entertaining tourist-animal moments ever.

1. This raccoon will get food no matter who stands in his way.

2. "You're the burger now!"







3. This monkey is not happy about being so cruelly chained up and he will kick you to prove it.

4. The look on the man's face says it all.







5. Going on safari sounds fun, but it can be pretty dangerous!

6. Better act fast if you want to keep that ear.







7. "No pictures!"

8. "Give. Me. That. Camera...Please?"







9. This turkey will never wind up as Thanksgiving dinner.

10. They're making the same exact OMG face.







11. To be fair, Johnny Knoxville kind of deserved it.

12. I can't be the only one who thinks this is a waking nightmare.







13. He thought she wanted a nice scratch behind the ears, but he was way wrong.

14. Maybe just stay away from the ocean.







15. Your feet belong to the pride now, and they are definitely toys.

16. "Is that food you have there? Hand it over."







17. This rhino is so over it.

