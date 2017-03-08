Ad Blocker Detected

17 Tourists Who Were Super Surprised By Feisty Animals

MARCH 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
One of the best things about traveling to a new place is getting to see the wildlife there.

Often, tourists can get great views of plants and animals they don't normally see or interact with, but sometimes, that interaction goes too far. Many creatures are quite feisty and will let you know ASAP if you've crossed a line or if you have something they want. For the poor tourist, this can be kind of scary, but for the internet, it's super hilarious. That's why we've gathered 17 of the most entertaining tourist-animal moments ever.

1. This raccoon will get food no matter who stands in his way.

2. "You're the burger now!"

"You're the burger now!"

Imgur / FunkyFunkyJones

3. This monkey is not happy about being so cruelly chained up and he will kick you to prove it.

Giphy

4. The look on the man's face says it all.

The look on the man's face says it all.

Reddit / namraka

5. Going on safari sounds fun, but it can be pretty dangerous!

Giphy

6. Better act fast if you want to keep that ear.

Better act fast if you want to keep that ear.

Imgur / BoardsAndUdders

7. "No pictures!"

8. "Give. Me. That. Camera...Please?"

"Give. Me. That. Camera...Please?"

Imgur / Jochell

9. This turkey will never wind up as Thanksgiving dinner.

Giphy

10. They're making the same exact OMG face.

They're making the same exact OMG face.

Imgur / oBORNo

11. To be fair, Johnny Knoxville kind of deserved it.

Giphy

12. I can't be the only one who thinks this is a waking nightmare.

I can't be the only one who thinks this is a waking nightmare.

Imgur / cainogrady

13. He thought she wanted a nice scratch behind the ears, but he was way wrong.

Giphy

14. Maybe just stay away from the ocean.

Maybe just stay away from the ocean.

Imgur / BurritoFiction

15. Your feet belong to the pride now, and they are definitely toys.

Little feisty feet chewers

16. "Is that food you have there? Hand it over."

"Is that food you have there? Hand it over."

Imgur / SuperiorBaboon

17. This rhino is so over it.

Giphy

I can't stop giggling about #15. Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this with your animal-loving friends!

