Tow truck drivers are usually the ones that come to your rescue when your car leaves you stranded along the side of the road, but not this time.
This clumsy tow truck driver was tasked with saving a black SUV that was teetering over the edge of a cliff. After he started backing up, he started to scrape against the side of a wall, but he seemingly didn't care to put on the brakes. Soon enough, he smashed right into the front of the vehicle and sent it plummeting off the cliff.
Watch as this tow truck driver goes from hero to zero in a matter of seconds:
