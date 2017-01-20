Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Tow truck drivers are usually the ones that come to your rescue when your car leaves you stranded along the side of the road, but not this time.

This clumsy tow truck driver was tasked with saving a black SUV that was teetering over the edge of a cliff. After he started backing up, he started to scrape against the side of a wall, but he seemingly didn't care to put on the brakes. Soon enough, he smashed right into the front of the vehicle and sent it plummeting off the cliff.



Watch as this tow truck driver goes from hero to zero in a matter of seconds:

Read More: These People Are Shamefully Terrible At Their Professions

Talk about an epic fail! Share this crazy video with your friends to show them that they may not be the worst drivers on the road.