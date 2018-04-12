Ad Blocker Detected

10 Toxic Shock Syndrome Symptoms To Look Out For

APRIL 12, 2018
SCIENCE

Women who use tampons have seen the warnings about toxic shock syndrome (TSS) printed on boxes for years and years.

TSS is a rare bacterial infection, with one to two cases per 100,000 menstruating women between the ages of 15 to 44 in the US. That said, it can happen with tampon use when Staphylococcus or Streptococcus bacteria gets deep into bodily tissue and begins attacking internal organs. Additionally, women under the age of 30 are much more likely to get TSS.

TSS requires immediate treatment. The scary thing is that symptoms of TSS can be similar to menstrual cramps and/or the flu. That's why it's critical you know and recognize the signs that you may have it. Here are 10 symptoms of TSS to watch for.

1. Leaving In A Tampon For Too Long (Especially If It's Higher Absorbency)

2. Sudden High Fever

3. Vomiting

4. Diarrhea

5. Low Blood Pressure

6. Confusion Or Dizziness

7. A Sunburn-Like Rash On Hands And Feet

8. Muscle Aches And Headaches

9. Redness in Mouth, Throat, And Eyes

10. Seizures And Fainting

(via Bustle)

If you're particularly nervous about getting TSS, remember -- you can always go with a pad, a menstrual cup, or other period-oriented products instead.

