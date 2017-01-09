6-Year-Old Shot By 11-Year-Old Cousin Showing Off The Shotgun He Got For Christmas

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, around 100 children per year die after being accidentally shot.

Their study goes on to say that proper storage would have prevented around 70 percent of those accidental deaths. The other 30 percent can be prevented using tips, like gun safety regulations available from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

It's a tragic and all-too-common statistic that changes families and their lives forever. In Pinetown, North Carolina, another family is grieving the loss of six-year-old Victoria Whitehurst.



Victoria was visiting her 11-year-old cousin, who was showing off the shotgun he received for Christmas when it accidentally discharged.

She was tragically killed, and a family dog suffered wounds in the accident. Another girl with them did not sustain injuries.