Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

6-Year-Old Shot By 11-Year-Old Cousin Showing Off The Shotgun He Got For Christmas

JANUARY 9, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, around 100 children per year die after being accidentally shot.

Their study goes on to say that proper storage would have prevented around 70 percent of those accidental deaths. The other 30 percent can be prevented using tips, like gun safety regulations available from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

It's a tragic and all-too-common statistic that changes families and their lives forever. In Pinetown, North Carolina, another family is grieving the loss of six-year-old Victoria Whitehurst.

Victoria was visiting her 11-year-old cousin, who was showing off the shotgun he received for Christmas when it accidentally discharged.

Victoria was visiting her 11-year-old cousin, who was showing off the shotgun he received for Christmas when it accidentally discharged.

Facebook / Jeannie Whitehurst

Read More: This Little Boy Found A Gun And Shot Himself...And Sadly, He's Not Alone

She was tragically killed, and a family dog suffered wounds in the accident. Another girl with them did not sustain injuries.

She was tragically killed, and a family dog suffered wounds in the accident. Another girl with them did not sustain injuries.

Facebook / Jeannie Whitehurst

Trending Now

No One Expected This Hilarious Game Would Make Grandpa's Teeth Fall Out

Trending Now

The Ultimate Guide To Fitting Comfortably And Confidently Into Bras

What This Woman Said After Trying To Kidnap A Child From Daycare Is Absolutely Chilling

Amazing Transformation Of Kitten Found Behind An Electrical Post-- Look At Him Now!

Load another article