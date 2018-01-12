Snow On The Rails Wasn't Enough To Keep This Powerful Train From Pushing Forward

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When you live in a place that gets a lot of snow, life tends to go on as normally as possible.

While a foot of snow in the American southwest might be devastating, it's just another winter day in Canada, and they have the infrastructure built to handle it. Even so, when the province of New Brunswick was hit with three different blizzards in the span of a week in 2015, it was pretty difficult to recover.

So many people depend on the train, whether it's for freight or human transportation, and these conductors weren't going to let the snow stop them.

Watch as they blast through enormous snow drifts. It's incredible!

That's so satisfying to watch, honestly.