She Was Showing Off A Sick Trampoline Move...Right Up Until She Wasn't

Growing up, I never understood why my mom didn't want to get a trampoline for me and my siblings. After watching what happened to this chick, I totally get it now.

She was hanging out with some friends when she decided it would be fun to jump off her second-floor balcony onto the trampoline below. While she didn't miss her target, the momentum from her fall caused her to bounce straight off, hit her legs on the edge, and make a crash landing on the grass that was certainly very painful and definitely cringeworthy.

Watch as the poor girl faceplants onto the ground and just try not to wince.

I can't be the only one whose body hurts just watching this. Share to remind others that trampolines can be seriously dangerous when you try stunts like these.