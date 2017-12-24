Ad Blocker Detected

Funny Footage Shows Adorable Lab Living Her Best Life On The Trampoline

DECEMBER 24, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Part of the reason why we love dogs so much is that we admire how they can take such joy in simple pleasures -- case in point, this happy pup.

Out of all the available toys at this doggie daycare in Massachusetts, Hazel the Labrador's favorite is definitely the trampoline. In fact, she can't seem to get enough of it! Her idea of a perfect day at the facility is running around on the equipment as fast as she can, and it's so cute to watch.

Watch as Hazel adorably gives in to a sudden fit of the zoomies.

(via Daily Mail)

If only I got half as excited about anything as she does on that trampoline. Keep on zooming, Hazel.

