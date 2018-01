Getting myself to the gym to jump on the treadmill is difficult pretty much every day.

It's a real struggle. But for treadmill dancer Carson Dean, jumping on the treadmill is basically his whole life. And when I say "jumping," well, I'm not being metaphorical. Dean, a professional dancer, has made quite a name for himself with his treadmill performances, and each one seems to be just as mind-blowing as the next.

In fact, performing to the Bruno Mars song "Uptown Funk" is basically perfect. "Don't believe me, just watch!"

Don't try this at home, kids, but next time I hop on for my workout, I'm going to imagine this is what I'm actually doing.