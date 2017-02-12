Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Were Just Driving Through A Wooded Area When Nature Started Getting Crazy

FEBRUARY 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Most of us are aware that dangerous situations can arise at any moment while we're on the road.

But when we drive every day, we tend to forget about all the scary things that can happen as the experience becomes routine. However, watching this seemingly innocent trip turn into a chaos-filled nightmare would make anyone at least a little afraid to get behind the wheel.

While a group of people were driving through the Low Tatras mountain range in Slovakia, the road got blocked as a tree fell. But that was only the beginning of their terrifying ordeal.

It isn't clear what caused this disaster, but it could've been a landslide.

video-player-present

Read More: Her Room Was So Messy That Something Like This Was Bound To Happen...

Yep, it'll probably be a while before I drive through the woods again. Be sure to SHARE this story if it made you feel anxious about being on the road.

Trending Now

They Pulled Out Their Skates When They Saw A Moose Struggling To Stay Alive

Trending Now

They Weren't Sure This Premature Hippo Would Make It, But Look At Her Today!
Submit Content

Load another article