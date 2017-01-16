Losing a loved one is one of the most difficult parts of life.

It can be incredibly difficult for those left behind to deal with a life that was taken too soon and find a way to honor their memory. Edward Hunnicutt, whose wife Elizabeth passed away at just 34 years old in June 2016 after a battle with cancer, decided to create a tribute video for his wife, best friend, and soulmate.

The first part of the video documents their love story, and the second follows Hunnicutt on what he calls "the ultimate drive, one last drive." He took her ashes to National Parks and towns around the country, spreading them in the places they loved to visit or would have wanted to visit together.

This dedicated husband released the video of his journey on December 21, his late wife's birthday, and I can't think of a more fitting tribute.

