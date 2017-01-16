Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Husband's Beautiful Tribute To His Late Wife Will Make You Believe In True Love

JANUARY 16, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Losing a loved one is one of the most difficult parts of life.

It can be incredibly difficult for those left behind to deal with a life that was taken too soon and find a way to honor their memory. Edward Hunnicutt, whose wife Elizabeth passed away at just 34 years old in June 2016 after a battle with cancer, decided to create a tribute video for his wife, best friend, and soulmate.

The first part of the video documents their love story, and the second follows Hunnicutt on what he calls "the ultimate drive, one last drive." He took her ashes to National Parks and towns around the country, spreading them in the places they loved to visit or would have wanted to visit together.

This dedicated husband released the video of his journey on December 21, his late wife's birthday, and I can't think of a more fitting tribute.

video-player-present

Read More: When Their Favorite Teacher Passed On, 1,700 Students Honored Him In The Best Way

This video shows us what true love and triumph really looks like. SHARE it to spread their story as far as it can possibly go.

Trending Now

Bull Shark Attacks Spear Fisherman At Full Speed, Completely Unprovoked

Trending Now

They Took Photos Of A Full Moon. When They Looked At Them, They Saw Something Odd

Load another article