Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Were On A Construction Site When They Made A 66 Million-Year-Old Discovery

SEPTEMBER 9, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s hard to believe but there are skeptics out there who don't believe that dinosaurs once roamed the planet.

For reasons Biblical and otherwise, some people just don't buy it. But since there's that whole "physical evidence" thing, I'm inclined to believe the scientists who say these giants did, in fact, walk the Earth.

And I feel like these construction workers are with me on that. What they found on the job one day is truly incredible.

As construction workers prepared for a building project in Thorton, Colorado, they unearthed the skeletal remains of a triceratops.

As construction workers prepared for a building project in Thorton, Colorado, they unearthed the skeletal remains of a triceratops.

Screenshot: USA Today

Eager to examine the find, paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science made their way to the construction site to lend a hand.

Eager to examine the find, paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science made their way to the construction site to lend a hand.

Screenshot: USA Today

Museum curator Joe Sertich said that this is one of only three triceratops skulls to be found in the Front Range area.

Museum curator Joe Sertich said that this is one of only three triceratops skulls to be found in the Front Range area.

Screenshot: USA Today

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Trending Now

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Load another article