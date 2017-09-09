They Were On A Construction Site When They Made A 66 Million-Year-Old Discovery

It’s hard to believe but there are skeptics out there who don't believe that dinosaurs once roamed the planet.
For reasons Biblical and otherwise, some people just don't buy it. But since there's that whole "physical evidence" thing, I'm inclined to believe the scientists who say these giants did, in fact, walk the Earth.
As construction workers prepared for a building project in Thorton, Colorado, they unearthed the skeletal remains of a triceratops.
Eager to examine the find, paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science made their way to the construction site to lend a hand.