Travel Agency Hilariously Trolls Drunk Guy Who Lost His Driver's License

We've all experienced it -- that one night where you drink so damn much that you have no idea what happened when you wake up, hung over and miserable the next morning.
Sometimes, the worst part is your pounding headache or nausea. Other times, it's hearing from your friends about all the humiliating things you did (and don't remember) the night before. For William Armstrong, it was the nearly $7,000 bill he received from Flight Centre for first class flights booked to the Maldives.
After his night of drunken fun, Armstrong realized he'd misplaced his driver's license.
What he didn't realize was that he'd consulted with the travel agency...
...and arranged an alarmingly expensive trip to another country.
It's probably safe to say he almost had a heart attack when he received a letter from Flight Centre. Enclosed was a bill for about $6,936, which he was informed was due in full on November 10.
Words can't describe the relief he felt when he found a note from Steve, a Flight Centre Cheltenham employee and, apparently, troll extraordinaire. After finding Armstrong's ID, he decided to have a little fun and prank him with the ridiculously expensive fake bill.
Here's the hilarious troll himself. Prank or not, I'd say he deserves a raise for all the great attention he just brought to his company!
(via BoredPanda)