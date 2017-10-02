Ad Blocker Detected

28 Incredible Real-Life Trolls That'll Have You Laughing All Day Long

OCTOBER 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Whether they're hiding under a bridge or hiding behind a computer screen, trolls are everywhere.

And while they can sometimes be disrespectful and outright mean, every now and again, a few funny, good-natured trolls come along to make us laugh. Whether they’re using GIFs to win an intense debate in the comments section or faking offense for the sake of a laugh, trolling is here to stay.

And when it comes to hilarity, these 28 genius trolls are a cut above the rest.

1. This guy replaced his parents' Jesus photo with one of Obi Wan Kenobi and after three months, they still haven't noticed.

This guy replaced his parents' Jesus photo with one of Obi Wan Kenobi and after three months, they still haven't noticed.

Reddit / A-ladder-named-chaos

2. In this family, you've gotta work for your money.

In this family, you've gotta work for your money.

Reddit / cunt_dooku

3. So that's why everyone in the office has been barking out commands to no avail.

So that's why everyone in the office has been barking out commands to no avail.

Reddit / deltahokie

4. I think these two have different ideas of a "good quote."

I think these two have different ideas of a "good quote."

Imgur / TheGhostOfHarambe

5. They say the camera adds 10 pounds, but I wonder how much this trolling husband adds.

They say the camera adds 10 pounds, but I wonder how much this trolling husband adds.

Reddit / terex232

6. Hey wait a minute...

Hey wait a minute...

Reddit / toddy08

7. Good one, dude.

Good one, dude.

Imgur / HerrWombat

8. This guy lives next to a Milwaukee airport, but he doesn't want anyone flying in to know that.

This guy lives next to a Milwaukee airport, but he doesn't want anyone flying in to know that.

Twitter/ Matt Dawson‏

9. These do-it-yourselfers left a special surprise for future homeowners.

These do-it-yourselfers left a special surprise for future homeowners.

Twitter / nealobermeyer

10. Here's how you really, really freak out plane passengers.

Here's how you really, really freak out plane passengers.

Twitter/ DannyDutch

11. If your fragile masculinity prevents you from putting things back where they belong, this gym has you covered.

If your fragile masculinity prevents you from putting things back where they belong, this gym has you covered.

Reddit / Guacotacos

12. She said she wanted half a sandwich. She should have been more specific.

She said she wanted half a sandwich. She should have been more specific.

Reddit / leftnotracks

13. This troll is subtle, but anyone with OCD will catch on rather quickly.

This troll is subtle, but anyone with OCD will catch on rather quickly.

Reddit / catpoopgun

14. Nothing says I love you like proposing in front of a crowd of angry protesters protesting your right to marry.

Nothing says I love you like proposing in front of a crowd of angry protesters protesting your right to marry.

Reddit / PR3DA7oR

