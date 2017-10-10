They Walked Into Their Bedroom And Saw An Elusive Trumpet-Cat Hybrid In Their Bed

I've said it before and I'll say it again -- cats are very odd creatures.

You've probably noticed their peculiar and almost malevolent behavior before, like randomly sprinting from one end of the house to another in the middle of the night or constantly knocking objects off tables -- but did you know they also make bizarre sounds, too? One person recently learned this when they walked in on their kitty snoozing in their bed, and they likely had to wonder for a second whether the ball of fluff was part trumpet.

Listen as the sleepy cat makes adorable trumpet-like sounds every time he breathes.

video-player-present

I may or may not have just replayed this around 10 times. It's that cute.