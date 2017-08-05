Scientists May Have Just Cracked Why Images Like These Freak People Out So Much

There are phobias out there that many people have, and then there are some more obscure ones.

And if you've ever looked at something that has many holes or irregular circles and felt a little funny about it, you might also be surprised to know that you're not alone. This is actually a pretty common phobia, but until recently, scientists were at a loss to explain it. Now they've come up with a compelling theory, and it just might make you feel a little better.

The fear of irregular holes or circles is called trypophobia.

Many phobias come from the way we evolved to avoid danger. This is why so many people are afraid of snakes and spiders.

Then why do small holes cause a reaction in humans? It's a deep-seated aversion to parasites and disease.

It turns out, we've evolved to avoid sources of infection, and deadly infectious diseases can display rashes, boils, and other irregularly shaped circles on the skin.

Some people even react to these images by feeling like their skin is crawling or needing to itch, as if viewing the image has left them infected.

