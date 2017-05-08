An Officer Saw An Armed Man Walking With A Dog. Then He Realized Something Awful.

It's hard to believe that anyone could hurt an animal, especially one that is by all accounts healthy and happy.
Unfortunately, that's the story of Tunzy, and 11-year-old dog who was so close to getting a death sentence for no reason at all. Fortunately, someone with great senses and foresight was there to step in and save the pup from an untimely demise.
This is Tunzy, and she is the most adorable thing. One night, two men were out walking with Tunzy, and one was carrying a gun.
A police officer noticed them heading to a secluded area, and he realized the horror that was about to happen. The men planned to shoot the pup and bury her.