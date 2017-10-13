When One Cat Booped A Dog, It Had No Idea That This Insanity Would Follow

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's no secret that cats usually want nothing more than their doggy frenemies to pipe down and leave them alone.

If only doggos had an off switch, am I right? Life would be a whole lot easier for kitties if that were the case. Usually a little boop from the cat is enough to calm Fido down and put him in his place, but when this cat hit its dog friend on the nose, the total opposite happened.

Fido and Fifi had an unexpected stare down when the pair came across one another on the steps.







But as our doggy pal begins to sniff out his competition, this frisky feline has a trick up her sleeve.







Feeling a bit playful, our kitty girl boops her rival on the head.







But little did she know that with a single boop, she sent her arch nemesis into overdrive.

Kitty accidentally pressed the turbo button 😂 pic.twitter.com/zJ9BtMgGUr — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 6, 2017

I’m pretty sure this dog is auditioning fort a walk-on role in the upcoming Flash movie. Look at that doggo go!