As a self-proclaimed TV fanatic, I’ll be the first to admit that sometimes I get a little TOO invested in my favorite shows.

While it’s not unusual to find me anxiously biting my nails to find out what happens next or talking to the TV whenever my favorite characters do something stupid, one thing I’ve never done is try to physically go through the screen. I have my limits, people.

Completely oblivious to the difference between reality and TV, one kitty gets a little hyped up when cartoons come on. While his human companions were watching a classic episode of "Tom and Jerry," the ambitious cat tried to lend Tom a helping paw in finally catching Jerry once and for all.

"Watch your back, mouse. I'm coming for you!"

