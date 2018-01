Twins share a special connection from the moment they're born.

After all, they do spend nine months in the womb together before meeting their parents for the first time. Coming into the world with someone else by your side is an incredible experience many people can only imagine, and in baby Merle and Stijn's cases, it's definitely something to talk about!

Watch as the twin brother and sister strike up an adorable "conversation" with each other. They're two precious peas in a pod!

Does it get much cuter than these talkative twin siblings? I think not.