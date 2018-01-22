Ad Blocker Detected

Here's The Funny Thing That Happens When You Give Grannies The Keys To A Lamborghini

JANUARY 22, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Imagine getting the chance to spend a day cruising around in a 650 horsepower Lamborghini. Sounds like a dream, right?

Well, for elderly ladies Peggy Glenn and Audrey Linden, it became just another part of their day back in 2016 when they became the lucky (albeit temporary) recipients of the keys to a gorgeous Lamborghini Murcielago in exchange for being featured in Donut Media's "Two Grannies, One Lamborghini" video. The car-centric company wanted to find out how well the women would handle being behind the wheel of such a magnificent vehicle, and they did pretty well...once they figured out how to get it on the road.

While Glenn and Linden had no problem getting into the car, backing out of the driveway was another story.

YouTube / Donut Media

But once on the streets of Los Angeles, they had a blast showing off and waving to everyone they passed, who were compelled to stop and stare at the grannies in the Lamborghini.

YouTube / Donut Media

They even met a cute older gentlemen while out running errands. It's a shame there was no room for him in the car!

YouTube / Donut Media

Watch as the adorable "Lamborghini queens" navigate their luxurious new ride.

video-player-present

I won't lie -- watching this made me a little scared for the car. That said, these grannies handled the Lambo like bosses!

