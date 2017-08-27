This Kitty Runs And Plays Like Any Other Cat But There's Something Special About Him

Animals are amazingly resilient creatures, no matter what setbacks they face in life. This adorable cat is proof.

Five-year-old Anakin is from Pensacola, Florida, and for the most part, pretty normal. He shares a home with two other kitties and gets around just as well as they do. There's really only one thing that sets him apart from his furry siblings. He was born without a pelvis or back legs.

Back in 2012, Carrie Hawks found him as a kitten among other feral cats. When she brought him to a vet, he said he'd never seen anything like Anakin. But today, he walks and runs around just fine!







He can even climb up and down cat trees without any issues.







Hawks says he's not using wheels because that would stop him from climbing, but he may need them in the future.







Watch how this cute little guy gets around in the video below.

(via Daily Mail)

What a strong kitty. He doesn't miss a beat!