Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Kitty Runs And Plays Like Any Other Cat But There's Something Special About Him

AUGUST 27, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Animals are amazingly resilient creatures, no matter what setbacks they face in life. This adorable cat is proof.

Five-year-old Anakin is from Pensacola, Florida, and for the most part, pretty normal. He shares a home with two other kitties and gets around just as well as they do. There's really only one thing that sets him apart from his furry siblings. He was born without a pelvis or back legs.

Back in 2012, Carrie Hawks found him as a kitten among other feral cats. When she brought him to a vet, he said he'd never seen anything like Anakin. But today, he walks and runs around just fine!

Back in 2012, Carrie Hawks found him as a kitten among other feral cats. When she brought him to a vet, he said he'd never seen anything like Anakin. But today, he walks and runs around just fine!

Screenshot / Daily Mail

He can even climb up and down cat trees without any issues.

He can even climb up and down cat trees without any issues.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Hawks says he's not using wheels because that would stop him from climbing, but he may need them in the future.

Hawks says he's not using wheels because that would stop him from climbing, but he may need them in the future.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch how this cute little guy gets around in the video below.

(via Daily Mail)

What a strong kitty. He doesn't miss a beat!

Trending Now

This Girl Doing Ballet Class Dressed As A Hot Dog Is The Hero We Don't Deserve

Trending Now

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

Load another article