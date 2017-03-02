Ask most people how they feel about their weight and they'll probably say they wouldn't mind losing a few pounds.

Mother of four Adrienne Osuna, however, is proving that health and fitness have nothing to do with numbers on a scale. For years, yo-yo dieting, along with four pregnancies and a miscarriage, had taken their toll on her body. After her youngest son turned one, she decided to quit dieting once and for all. Instead, she turned to lifting, intermittent fasting, and clean eating to make a lasting change.

Osuna's results are absolutely mind-boggling. Although she's lost only two pounds, she's gained a ton of muscle and has a new, toned figure.

Because muscle is denser and takes up less room than fat, a scale isn't always the best measure of changes happening in a person's body. In short, a pound of fat and a pound of muscle are of equal weight, but the fat takes up more room.

Osuna began her journey by lifting four times a week. She said, "Within a year or so, if that, I was down three dress sizes and the scale still hadn't moved."

She's fallen in love with power lifting and is even competing! She also does yoga, intermittently fasts, and eats a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, and plenty of protein. Her one vice? Heavy cream in coffee.

For anyone who's ever struggled to lose weight or had that awful feeling of dread when stepping onto a scale, Osuna is an inspiration. It's no wonder that her side-by-side images have gone viral, gaining her over 38,000 followers on Instagram.

What an incredible mama! She not only looks absolutely fantastic, but she's helping dispel old myths about weight loss, health, and scales. We can't wait to see more!

If you'd like to learn more about her, be sure to check her blog or follow her on Instagram. And don't forget to share these amazing images with your friends, especially if their confidence could use a boost! It's amazing what can be accomplished when you put your mind to it.