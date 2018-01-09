Ad Blocker Detected

Uber Driver Makes Passengers Compensate For Something Truly Nuts

JANUARY 9, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft are often more affordable and convenient than traditional taxis. Still, they aren't perfect, and neither are their drivers.

One user recently learned that just because someone drives for Uber, it doesn't mean they're trustworthy, safe, or honest. They were taking a ride in Las Vegas when their trip was ruined by the fact that the driver was pulled over by police. To make matters worse, the person was then charged a cleaning fee for peeing in the backseat -- something they insist they didn't do. While these charges allow for drivers to recoup costs when unruly passengers wreck the interior of their vehicles, you'll see why it isn't that hard for drivers to lie and abuse the policy as well.

Scroll down and read all about this person's ride from Hell and Uber's subsequent refusal to refund the cleaning fee.

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

Imgur / uberneedstobackgroundcheck

(via Bored Panda)

It's no wonder why they're now demanding that Uber run background checks on all their drivers. What's your worst ridesharing experience? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

