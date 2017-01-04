Uber Driver Overhears A Strange Conversation And Stops A Child Sex Trafficking Ring

In Sacramento, California, police are crediting an Uber driver's quick thinking with saving a 16-year-old girl from a child sex trafficking ring.

When driver Keith Avila picked up two women and a teen girl, he thought it was going to be a normal ride. Within minutes, however, the older women began instructing the girl on what to do when she met her "John." As he listened to their directions about how to collect money, he realized that she was being pimped out.

After dropping the trio off at a Holiday Inn Express, Avila wasted no time calling the police. By listening carefully to the women's conversation, he'd learned intricate details to help law enforcement put an end to the abuse, right down to what room they would be in.

Upon arriving at the hotel, police arrested the two women, as well as 20-year-old Disney Vang who'd planned to pay for sex with a minor. The victim was found to be a runaway and was taken into custody.

Without Avila's quick thinking and attention to detail, there's no telling what might have happened to the young victim.