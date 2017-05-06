We've all had that Uber driver who goes above and beyond to make us comfortable.
Whether it's having water at the ready, a phone charger for every kind of phone, or awesome tunes pumping through the speakers, most drivers want us to have a great experience. In Canada, however, one driver named Jaewoo gave his passengers the surprise of their lives when he opened his mouth to give a performance worthy of center stage.
His operatic voice is perfect for this rendition of "O Sole Mio."
