Instead Of Giving Them The AUX Cord, This Driver Treated Them To An Amazing Show

MAY 6, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
VIDEOS
Sarah Gzemski
We've all had that Uber driver who goes above and beyond to make us comfortable.

Whether it's having water at the ready, a phone charger for every kind of phone, or awesome tunes pumping through the speakers, most drivers want us to have a great experience. In Canada, however, one driver named Jaewoo gave his passengers the surprise of their lives when he opened his mouth to give a performance worthy of center stage.

His operatic voice is perfect for this rendition of "O Sole Mio."

I would love to have a driver with a voice like that. What a treat! Share this story with the music lovers you know, and be on the lookout for Jaewoo in Canada!

