July 20, 1969 will forever go down as one of the greatest days in the history of space exploration.

We’re all too familiar with the stories surrounding the Apollo11 mission and how Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon. But in celebration of the 45th anniversary of that legendary day, interviewers sat down with Aldrin when he revealed an important detail that could prove there is life out there beyond our planet.

Aldrin revealed that in the moments leading up to their moon walk, his team spotted a bizarre light from the distance. Some have speculated that it was just the sun’s reflecting off of the rocket the space lander had ejected from, while others believe that Aldrin and the other astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission may have encountered a UFO.

In addition to this new information regarding the first moon walk, unseen photos have been released that raise new questions.

Do you believe that we were the first living things to set foot on the moon, or have alien beings been playing house on the moon without our knowing? Let us know what you think in the comments, and don’t forget to share this new information with others.